ICONIQ Capital LLC Invests $280,000 in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

ICONIQ Capital LLC bought a new stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Roblox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Roblox during the first quarter worth $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roblox in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Roblox during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RBLX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Roblox from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist boosted their price target on Roblox from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Roblox in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Roblox in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

In other Roblox news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,373,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Daniel Sturman sold 8,334 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $750,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 596,629 shares of company stock worth $57,048,207.

Shares of Roblox stock traded up $0.38 on Monday, hitting $86.20. The stock had a trading volume of 5,812,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,270,669. Roblox Co. has a twelve month low of $60.50 and a twelve month high of $103.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.23.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $387.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.90 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

