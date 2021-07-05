ICONIQ Capital LLC Purchases 1,080 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

ICONIQ Capital LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,430 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $3,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its stake in salesforce.com by 1,340.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CRM. TheStreet upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Nord/LB cut shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.31.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.48, for a total value of $948,064.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,634 shares in the company, valued at $15,573,384.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.21, for a total value of $4,904,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 315,892 shares of company stock valued at $74,635,720. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $3.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $248.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,056,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,565,717. The company has a market cap of $229.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.92, a PEG ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.14. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $181.93 and a 52 week high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

