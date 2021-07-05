ICONIQ Capital LLC Sells 525 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

ICONIQ Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 624,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 0.3% of ICONIQ Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. ICONIQ Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $27,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC now owns 6,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 12,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Planning Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 21,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.21. The stock had a trading volume of 42,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,475,275. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.19 and a twelve month high of $47.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.00.

