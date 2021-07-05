Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) versus Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Head to Head Contrast

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) and Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

Get Idera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

This table compares Idera Pharmaceuticals and Sana Biotechnology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Idera Pharmaceuticals N/A -369.59% 232.25% Sana Biotechnology N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Idera Pharmaceuticals and Sana Biotechnology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Idera Pharmaceuticals $1.45 million 40.37 -$112.66 million ($1.08) -1.08 Sana Biotechnology N/A N/A -$285.30 million ($11.56) -1.65

Idera Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Sana Biotechnology. Sana Biotechnology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Idera Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

19.7% of Idera Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.4% of Sana Biotechnology shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of Idera Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Idera Pharmaceuticals and Sana Biotechnology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Idera Pharmaceuticals 0 5 0 0 2.00 Sana Biotechnology 0 2 2 0 2.50

Idera Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 241.88%. Sana Biotechnology has a consensus target price of $40.00, indicating a potential upside of 109.10%. Given Idera Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Idera Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Sana Biotechnology.

Summary

Idera Pharmaceuticals beats Sana Biotechnology on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Idera Pharmaceuticals

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for oncology and rare disease indications in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, metastatic melanoma, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and colorectal cancer. The company has a collaboration and supply agreement with AbbVie Inc. and Bristol-Meyers Squibb. Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Exton, Pennsylvania.

About Sana Biotechnology

Sana Biotechnology, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops in vivo and ex vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others. Its product candidates include SG295 and SG242 that target CD19+ cancer cells, including non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia, and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; SG221 and SG239 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and SG328 for ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency. It also develops SG418 for sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia; SC291, a CD19 allogeneic T cell therapy; SC255 for multiple myeloma; SC451 for type I diabetes mellitus; SC379 for secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, Pelizaeus-Merzbacher disease, and Huntington's disease; and SC187 for heart failures. Sana Biotechnology, Inc. was formerly known as FD Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sana Biotechnology, Inc. in September 2018. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for Idera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Idera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.