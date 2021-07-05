IDW Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IDWM) Short Interest Up 16.7% in June

IDW Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IDWM) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the May 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS IDWM traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.00. 5,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,214. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.59. IDW Media has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $5.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.89.

IDW Media (OTCMKTS:IDWM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IDW Media had a negative return on equity of 49.80% and a negative net margin of 28.17%. The firm had revenue of $10.14 million during the quarter.

IDW Media Holdings, Inc, a diversified media company, engages in the publishing, television entertainment, and media distribution businesses worldwide. It operates through Publishing and IDW Entertainment segments. The Publishing segment publishes comic books, graphic novels, digital content, and board and tabletop games; and trades in paperback products.

