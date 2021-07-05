ImageCash Trading 2.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (IMGC)

ImageCash (CURRENCY:IMGC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. During the last seven days, ImageCash has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar. One ImageCash coin can now be purchased for $0.0084 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ImageCash has a market capitalization of $44,913.83 and $6.00 worth of ImageCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002973 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00044668 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.30 or 0.00134581 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.09 or 0.00166646 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003034 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 28.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33,743.82 or 1.00255660 BTC.

ImageCash Profile

ImageCash’s total supply is 5,455,414 coins and its circulating supply is 5,336,414 coins. The official website for ImageCash is imgcash.imagehosty.com . ImageCash’s official Twitter account is @imagehosty and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ImageCash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImageCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ImageCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

