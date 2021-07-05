Indorse Token (IND) Trading 7.5% Higher Over Last Week

Indorse Token (CURRENCY:IND) traded 43.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 5th. One Indorse Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0112 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Indorse Token has a market capitalization of $418,864.33 and $982.00 worth of Indorse Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Indorse Token has traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002899 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.92 or 0.00054848 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003319 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00018143 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002902 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $283.91 or 0.00823073 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,816.12 or 0.08164088 BTC.

Indorse Token Profile

IND is a coin. Its genesis date was August 8th, 2018. Indorse Token’s total supply is 170,622,047 coins and its circulating supply is 37,480,419 coins. Indorse Token’s official Twitter account is @joinindorse . Indorse Token’s official website is indorse.io . The Reddit community for Indorse Token is /r/indorse

According to CryptoCompare, “Indorse is a platform using new models of tokenization and decentralization to change the shape of professional social networking. Indorse uses internal rewards (Indorse Rewards) and a reputation system (Indorse Score) to incentivize members to add their skills / accomplishments and indorse those of others. The core features of the Indorse platform will be implemented through the combination of a few technologies, which include Ethereum, IPFS/Swarm, and Whisper. The Indorse platform will have a serverless, decentralized architecture, with the content and code on IPFS, and the Ethereum blockchain as the computational engine. “

Indorse Token Coin Trading

