ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ING GROEP-ADR is a global financial institution of Dutch origin offering banking, insurance and asset management to over 50 million private, corporate and institutional clients in 65 countries. ING can fully deliver what today’s clients expect: unlimited access, maximum convenience, immediate and accurate execution, personal advice, tailor-made solutions and competitive rates. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.00.

NYSE ING opened at $13.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.37. ING Groep has a twelve month low of $6.63 and a twelve month high of $14.28. The company has a market capitalization of $51.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.95.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. ING Groep had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ING Groep will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of ING Groep by 1.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 73,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 2.7% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 36,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 6.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 16,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 13.3% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 6.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 22,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.89% of the company’s stock.

About ING Groep

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

