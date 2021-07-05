Ingles Markets, Incorporated (IMKTA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 on July 15th

Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be given a dividend of 0.165 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 7th.

Ingles Markets has a dividend payout ratio of 14.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Ingles Markets stock opened at $58.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.75. Ingles Markets has a 12-month low of $34.92 and a 12-month high of $67.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter.

Ingles Markets Company Profile

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. Its supermarkets offer various food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, such as fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

