Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.70.

INGXF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Desjardins cut their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$27.00 to C$25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC cut their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS INGXF opened at $18.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.07. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 1-year low of $13.48 and a 1-year high of $25.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.94 and a beta of 0.40.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

