Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) Short Interest Down 25.1% in June

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,190,000 shares, a drop of 25.1% from the May 31st total of 8,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 5.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of INPX traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.07. The stock had a trading volume of 3,706,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,006,788. Inpixon has a 1-year low of $0.92 and a 1-year high of $2.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 2.18.

Get Inpixon alerts:

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. Inpixon had a negative net margin of 341.07% and a negative return on equity of 45.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INPX. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Inpixon by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 94,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 42,803 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Inpixon during the 1st quarter worth $85,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Inpixon during the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Inpixon during the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Inpixon by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 429,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 96,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.99% of the company’s stock.

About Inpixon

Inpixon, together with its subsidiaries, provides big data analytics and location based products and related services worldwide. It offers Inpixon Sensor 4000, a passive RF sensor to detect signals ranging from pings to a cell tower to active wireless transmissions; Inpixon IPA Pod offers entry-level barriers to radio detection based indoor positioning; Inpixon Smart School Safety Network solution, a combination of wristbands, ID badges, gateways, and proprietary backend software for school; UWB Sensor Module helps in detection with location; Inpixon GPS 900, a personnel, vehicle, and asset tracking solution; IPA Security, a mobile security and detection product that locates devices operating within a monitored area; Inpixon MDM Connector enables two-way communication between our IPA Security platform and a third-party mobile device management system; Inpixon On-Premises Analytics security customers running systems; and Inpixon GPS Viewer, a browser-based portal used to monitor location and movements of GPS-enabled tracking devices.

See Also: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Inpixon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inpixon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.