Insider Buying: 4basebio UK Societas (LON:4BB) Insider Acquires £16,111.50 in Stock

4basebio UK Societas (LON:4BB) insider Heikki Lanckriet acquired 3,450 shares of 4basebio UK Societas stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 467 ($6.10) per share, for a total transaction of £16,111.50 ($21,049.78).
LON:4BB opened at GBX 457 ($5.97) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 385.80. 4basebio UK Societas has a 52-week low of GBX 175 ($2.29) and a 52-week high of GBX 744 ($9.72). The firm has a market cap of £56.29 million and a P/E ratio of -58.59.
4basebio UK Societas Company Profile
Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?
Receive News & Ratings for 4basebio UK Societas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4basebio UK Societas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.