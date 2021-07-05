Insider Buying: 4basebio UK Societas (LON:4BB) Insider Acquires £16,111.50 in Stock

4basebio UK Societas (LON:4BB) insider Heikki Lanckriet acquired 3,450 shares of 4basebio UK Societas stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 467 ($6.10) per share, for a total transaction of £16,111.50 ($21,049.78).

LON:4BB opened at GBX 457 ($5.97) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 385.80. 4basebio UK Societas has a 52-week low of GBX 175 ($2.29) and a 52-week high of GBX 744 ($9.72). The firm has a market cap of £56.29 million and a P/E ratio of -58.59.

4basebio UK Societas Company Profile

4basebio UK Societas develops gene therapy technologies and solutions primarily in the United Kingdom. It focuses on the manufacture and supply of synthetic DNA and non-viral nanoparticles for research, therapeutic, and pharmacological use. The company provides services for biotech and pharma customers in the gene therapy and gene vaccine development.

