Insider Buying: Sangoma Technologies Co. (CVE:STC) Senior Officer Purchases 7,310 Shares of Stock

Sangoma Technologies Co. (CVE:STC) Senior Officer William Wignall bought 7,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$3.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$23,076.21. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,310 shares in the company, valued at C$23,076.21.

William Wignall also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 4th, William Wignall bought 8,344 shares of Sangoma Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$3.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,032.00.

On Friday, May 28th, William Wignall bought 7,800 shares of Sangoma Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$3.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,960.00.

Shares of STC opened at C$3.36 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$3.48. Sangoma Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of C$2.24 and a twelve month high of C$5.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$446.14 million and a PE ratio of 67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.70, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$35.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$36.27 million. Equities analysts expect that Sangoma Technologies Co. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on STC shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sangoma Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Cormark lowered their price objective on Sangoma Technologies from C$5.75 to C$5.35 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Acumen Capital lowered their price objective on Sangoma Technologies from C$5.75 to C$5.50 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Beacon Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sangoma Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

About Sangoma Technologies

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution.

