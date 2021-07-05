Insider Selling: American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) CEO Sells $177,933.00 in Stock

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total value of $177,933.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $85.20 on Monday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.80 and a 1 year high of $94.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.69.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AEP shares. Edward Jones started coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

