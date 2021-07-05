Insider Selling: Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Director Sells $796,323.00 in Stock

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 5,900 shares of Appian stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total value of $796,323.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,687.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPN opened at $134.18 on Monday. Appian Co. has a 1 year low of $44.03 and a 1 year high of $260.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -268.36 and a beta of 1.76.

Get Appian alerts:

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $88.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.71 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 11.25%. Appian’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Appian Co. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on APPN shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Appian from $235.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on Appian from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Macquarie upgraded Appian from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Appian from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Appian by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Appian by 46.3% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Appian by 80.4% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Appian by 2.2% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Appian by 6.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

See Also: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.