Insider Selling: Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) CFO Sells $109,535.25 in Stock

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $109,535.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,204,483.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Arlen Shenkman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

On Monday, April 5th, Arlen Shenkman sold 673 shares of Citrix Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.55, for a total value of $93,244.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTXS opened at $118.93 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.97. The stock has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.91, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.26 and a 12 month high of $173.56.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $776.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.74 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 547.90% and a net margin of 13.11%. Citrix Systems’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is currently 35.49%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Citrix Systems by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 580 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Citrix Systems by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 280 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Citrix Systems by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,621 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Citrix Systems by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Citrix Systems by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 375 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on CTXS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America began coverage on Citrix Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.89.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

Read More: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.