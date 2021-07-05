Insider Selling: Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) Insider Sells $25,649.60 in Stock

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 1,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $25,649.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,321 shares in the company, valued at $453,165.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ MRSN opened at $13.46 on Monday. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.10 and a fifty-two week high of $29.09. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.62. The stock has a market cap of $936.30 million, a PE ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 2.45.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.11). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.42% and a negative net margin of 12,779.23%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.25 million. Equities analysts forecast that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MRSN shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Mersana Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,070,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 1,641.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 230,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 216,886 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 281,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,563,000 after purchasing an additional 53,052 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,494,000.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops XMT-1536, a Dolaflexin ADC targeting NaPi2b that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with ovarian cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) adenocarcinoma; and XMT-1592, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumors, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma.

