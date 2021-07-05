Insider Selling: Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) Director Sells 3,669 Shares of Stock

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) Director David F. Hale sold 3,669 shares of Oncternal Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total transaction of $17,427.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:ONCT opened at $4.62 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.47. Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.49 and a one year high of $10.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.08 million, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.74.
Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 520.20% and a negative return on equity of 29.91%. The business had revenue of $0.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on ONCT. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Brookline Capital Acquisition started coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oncternal Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.33.
About Oncternal Therapeutics
Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its pipeline includes cirmtuzumab, an investigational monoclonal antibody that is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for the treatment of patients with B-cell lymphoid malignancies, including mantle cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.
Further Reading: What is the cash asset ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.