Insider Selling: Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) Director Sells 3,669 Shares of Stock

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) Director David F. Hale sold 3,669 shares of Oncternal Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total transaction of $17,427.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONCT opened at $4.62 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.47. Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.49 and a one year high of $10.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.08 million, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.74.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 520.20% and a negative return on equity of 29.91%. The business had revenue of $0.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 106.7% in the first quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 778,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,479,000 after buying an additional 402,006 shares during the last quarter. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 7,703.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 5,084 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 430.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 343,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 278,306 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 40.1% during the first quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 31,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 9,025 shares during the period. 20.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ONCT. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Brookline Capital Acquisition started coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oncternal Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.33.

About Oncternal Therapeutics

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its pipeline includes cirmtuzumab, an investigational monoclonal antibody that is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for the treatment of patients with B-cell lymphoid malignancies, including mantle cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

