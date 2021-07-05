Insider Selling: TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) VP Sells $6,546,700.00 in Stock

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.67, for a total value of $6,546,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of TDG opened at $661.44 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $634.40. The firm has a market cap of $36.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 244.98, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.63. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $405.01 and a fifty-two week high of $688.03.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 5.11% and a negative return on equity of 13.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.10 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on TDG. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on TransDigm Group from $663.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on TransDigm Group from $780.00 to $762.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $604.00 to $667.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $673.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,979 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,081,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in TransDigm Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in TransDigm Group by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 270 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Read More: Overweight

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.