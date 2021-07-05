Insider Selling: Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Director Andrew D’amico sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $535,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Andrew D’amico also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 25th, Andrew D’amico sold 2,000 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Andrew D’amico sold 1,000 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.01, for a total transaction of $93,010.00.

On Wednesday, May 5th, Andrew D’amico sold 1,000 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total transaction of $85,930.00.

On Monday, April 5th, Andrew D’amico sold 1,000 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total transaction of $88,910.00.

VICR opened at $107.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.42 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.84. Vicor Co. has a 52-week low of $70.90 and a 52-week high of $108.60.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $88.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.46 million. Vicor had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vicor Co. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vicor by 7.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,832 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Vicor by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,706 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Vicor by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 46,709 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Vicor by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 3,896 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vicor by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 17,131 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VICR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vicor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Vicor from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Vicor in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Vicor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.00.

About Vicor

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

