Insider Selling: XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Director Sells 2,875,000 Shares of Stock

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 2,875,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.86, for a total value of $384,847,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jacobs Private Equity, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

On Thursday, June 10th, Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 84,260 shares of XPO Logistics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.53, for a total value of $12,178,097.80.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 46,638 shares of XPO Logistics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $6,762,510.00.

On Friday, May 14th, Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 31,763 shares of XPO Logistics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total value of $4,605,952.63.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 60,870 shares of XPO Logistics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total value of $8,666,061.90.

On Wednesday, April 28th, Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 29,863 shares of XPO Logistics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.63, for a total value of $4,080,181.69.

On Monday, April 26th, Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 72,512 shares of XPO Logistics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total value of $9,752,864.00.

Shares of XPO Logistics stock opened at $143.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.21 and a twelve month high of $153.45. The stock has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.86, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.23.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.49. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invst LLC purchased a new position in XPO Logistics during the first quarter worth about $308,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in XPO Logistics in the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in XPO Logistics in the first quarter valued at about $1,165,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in XPO Logistics in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in XPO Logistics by 60.6% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after buying an additional 5,031 shares in the last quarter. 73.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Truist increased their price target on XPO Logistics from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Cowen increased their price target on XPO Logistics from $157.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on XPO Logistics from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on XPO Logistics from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.38.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.