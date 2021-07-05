International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Receives $19.20 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.20.

IMXI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered International Money Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of International Money Express in a report on Sunday, April 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised International Money Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in International Money Express in the first quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in International Money Express by 30.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in International Money Express by 11.1% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 126,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 12,647 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in International Money Express by 44.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 117,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 36,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in International Money Express by 294.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

IMXI stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.56. 175,305 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,287. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $609.07 million, a P/E ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 0.47. International Money Express has a 52-week low of $12.20 and a 52-week high of $18.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.04.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. International Money Express had a return on equity of 48.38% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $94.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.25 million. Analysts expect that International Money Express will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About International Money Express

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

