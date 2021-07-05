Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP) Stock Holdings Decreased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lowered its stake in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP) by 51.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 123,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,715 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF were worth $1,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 11,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $195,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 247.1% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 13,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 9,570 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 5,658 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 4,265 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA PSP opened at $15.52 on Monday. Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF has a one year low of $10.31 and a one year high of $16.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.66.

PowerShares Global Listed Private Equity Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Global Listed Private Equity Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities, which may include American depository receipts (ADRs) and global depository receipts (GDRs), which comprises the Index.

