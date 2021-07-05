ION Geophysical Co. (NYSE:IO) Short Interest Update

ION Geophysical Co. (NYSE:IO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,980,000 shares, a growth of 21.5% from the May 31st total of 1,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 8.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NYSE:IO traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.06. 1,341,613 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,102,889. ION Geophysical has a 12-month low of $1.36 and a 12-month high of $5.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.10. The firm has a market cap of $59.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 3.26.

ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $14.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that ION Geophysical will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on ION Geophysical in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.20 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ION Geophysical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of ION Geophysical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ION Geophysical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of ION Geophysical by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 7,419 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of ION Geophysical by 336.6% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 47,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 36,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of ION Geophysical by 274.7% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 100,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 73,387 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.65% of the company’s stock.

ION Geophysical Company Profile

ION Geophysical Corporation provides data-driven decision-making to offshore energy, and ports, and defense industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, E&P Technology & Services and Operations Optimization. The E&P Technology & Services segment creates digital data assets and delivers services to help E&P companies improve decision-making and reduce risk.

