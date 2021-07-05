IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Receives $231.94 Average PT from Analysts

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $232.50.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark raised their target price on IPG Photonics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. TheStreet raised IPG Photonics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on IPG Photonics from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on IPG Photonics from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In related news, SVP Trevor Ness sold 2,938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.10, for a total value of $661,343.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,304,137.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 4,074 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total value of $855,784.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,948,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,459,522,507.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,337 shares of company stock valued at $9,355,364 in the last quarter. 32.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IPGP. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in IPG Photonics in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. 61.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IPGP traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $211.19. 254,183 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,445. The company has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.31 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.26 and a quick ratio of 8.54. IPG Photonics has a twelve month low of $149.51 and a twelve month high of $262.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.95.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $345.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that IPG Photonics will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

