Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Purchased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 55.6% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the first quarter worth $37,000. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Iron Mountain from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

In other news, Director Kris Halvorsen sold 2,000 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total transaction of $86,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,497,200.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total value of $32,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,953,690.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 136,789 shares of company stock worth $5,685,325 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IRM opened at $42.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.14. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $24.85 and a 1 year high of $47.34.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 48.47% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.46%.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

