Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Purchased by Prudent Man Advisors LLC

Prudent Man Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,076,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 127,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after buying an additional 27,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 95,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after buying an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IRM traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $42.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,524,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,936,925. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.14. The company has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.78. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $24.85 and a 1-year high of $47.34.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 48.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 80.46%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Iron Mountain from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

In other news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 1,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total value of $51,234.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,545,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $67,418.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,671.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 136,789 shares of company stock worth $5,685,325. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

