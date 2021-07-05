IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Short Interest Update

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,800 shares, a drop of 22.5% from the May 31st total of 42,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IRS. FMR LLC raised its stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 40.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 885,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,649,000 after purchasing an additional 256,104 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,801,000. Perry Creek Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the fourth quarter worth approximately $650,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 18.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 59,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 9,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. 17.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IRS traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $3.82. The company had a trading volume of 13,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,603. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima has a 52-week low of $2.57 and a 52-week high of $5.29.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad AnÃ³nima engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. It is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, office buildings, and other non-shopping mall properties primarily for rental purposes. The company also develops and sells residential properties; acquires and operates hotels; and acquires undeveloped land reserves for future development or sale.

