IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. (NASDAQ:IRCP) Shares Bought by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. (NASDAQ:IRCP) by 18.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.05% of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales in the 1st quarter valued at $1,770,000. Perry Creek Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. VR Advisory Services Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. VR Advisory Services Ltd now owns 82,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 12,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonehill Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Stonehill Capital Management LLC now owns 15,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IRCP opened at $10.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.76. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. has a twelve month low of $6.32 and a twelve month high of $15.00.

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA operates as an investment arm of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA Alto Palermo SA engages in the ownership, acquisition, development, leasing, management, and operation of shopping centers, as well as residential and commercial complexes in Argentina. As of June 30, 2007, it owned and operated ten shopping centers covering a total of 264,995 square meters in Argentina, including six in the Buenos Aires metropolitan area and four in the provinces of Cordoba, Mendoza, Salta, and Santa Fe; and a condominium called Torres de Abasto located in front of the Abasto Shopping Center in Buenos Aires.

