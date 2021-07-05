iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Bought by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,046 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,148 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $8,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QUAL. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 95.5% during the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,010,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,625 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.1% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,172,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,397,000 after buying an additional 440,361 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,265,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,695,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,669,000 after purchasing an additional 297,581 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $19,488,000.

BATS:QUAL opened at $134.86 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $129.18. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63.

