iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 30.8% from the May 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,886,000. 55I LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,698,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $483,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 112,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,091,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of LDEM stock opened at $65.36 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.42. iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF has a 52 week low of $49.23 and a 52 week high of $68.18.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

