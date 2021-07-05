iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC reduced its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,207,000 after buying an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP bought a new stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $7,099,000. Element Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 868,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,318,000 after buying an additional 19,681 shares during the last quarter.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $52.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,937. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $51.18 and a 12 month high of $55.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.02.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

