iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Shares Purchased by Acima Private Wealth LLC

Acima Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,399 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,227 shares during the period. iShares MSCI India ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Acima Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Acima Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $2,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDA. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000. AGF Investments America Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 72.4% during the first quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 42.2% in the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the first quarter worth about $137,000.

BATS:INDA opened at $44.39 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.57. iShares MSCI India ETF has a twelve month low of $30.57 and a twelve month high of $38.21.

