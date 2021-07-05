iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,797 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $2,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INDA. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 1st quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 1st quarter worth $173,000.

Shares of INDA opened at $44.39 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.57. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12 month low of $30.57 and a 12 month high of $38.21.

