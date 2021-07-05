iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Purchased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $7,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $313,000. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 142.1% during the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 110,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,725,000 after purchasing an additional 64,782 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 159.1% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 235,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,684,000 after purchasing an additional 144,589 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 45,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,917,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period.

Shares of IWD opened at $160.06 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $159.48. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.32 and a fifty-two week high of $163.39.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

