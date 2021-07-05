iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 4.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 322,494.4% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 8,080,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 8,078,484 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $547,338,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,236,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,006,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311,447 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,437,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,650 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,190.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,060,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $160,696,000 after acquiring an additional 978,160 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $160.06 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.48. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $110.32 and a 12 month high of $163.39.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.