iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 91.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,225 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 211.6% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 171,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,275,000 after acquiring an additional 116,552 shares in the last quarter. Minot Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,306,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,625,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 110,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,130,000 after buying an additional 37,143 shares during the period. Finally, Destination Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 1,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWD opened at $160.06 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.48. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.32 and a fifty-two week high of $163.39.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

