Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) Lowered to Sell at G.Research

G.Research cut shares of Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ITRM. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Iterum Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Gabelli upgraded Iterum Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Iterum Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1.88.

ITRM opened at $1.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. Iterum Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $3.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.52. The company has a market cap of $254.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.30.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts predict that Iterum Therapeutics will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics by 209.0% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 133,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 90,086 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics by 359.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 58,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

About Iterum Therapeutics

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. It is developing sulopenem, a novel anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

