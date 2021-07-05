Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) Lowered to Sell at G.Research

G.Research cut shares of Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ITRM. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Iterum Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Gabelli upgraded Iterum Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Iterum Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1.88.
ITRM opened at $1.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. Iterum Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $3.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.52. The company has a market cap of $254.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.30.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics by 209.0% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 133,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 90,086 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics by 359.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 58,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.45% of the company’s stock.
About Iterum Therapeutics
Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. It is developing sulopenem, a novel anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.
