J. Alexander’s Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:JAX) Shares Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of J. Alexander’s Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:JAX) by 27,388.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,871 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 180,213 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 1.20% of J. Alexander’s worth $1,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of J. Alexander’s in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of J. Alexander’s by 1,999.1% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 8,896 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of J. Alexander’s by 333.1% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 515,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after purchasing an additional 396,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of J. Alexander’s by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 752,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,485,000 after purchasing an additional 8,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.83% of the company’s stock.

Get J. Alexander's alerts:

Shares of JAX opened at $13.80 on Monday. J. Alexander’s Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.59 and a twelve month high of $13.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.44. The firm has a market cap of $208.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.00 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

J. Alexander’s (NYSE:JAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. J. Alexander’s had a negative net margin of 0.78% and a negative return on equity of 1.74%. The firm had revenue of $57.38 million for the quarter.

J. Alexander’s Profile

J. Alexander's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates complementary upscale dining restaurants in the United States. It operates restaurants under various concepts, including J. Alexander's, Redlands Grill, Lyndhurst Grill, Overland Park Grill, Merus Grill, and Stoney River Steakhouse and Grill.

See Also: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J. Alexander’s Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:JAX).

Receive News & Ratings for J. Alexander's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. Alexander's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.