J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $276.80

J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 276.80 ($3.62) and last traded at GBX 275.88 ($3.60), with a volume of 3401118 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 272 ($3.55).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SBRY shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays upped their target price on J Sainsbury from GBX 275 ($3.59) to GBX 285 ($3.72) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on J Sainsbury from GBX 214 ($2.80) to GBX 225 ($2.94) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered J Sainsbury to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.66) price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.65, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 259.39. The firm has a market cap of £6.18 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.92.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.40 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.06%. J Sainsbury’s payout ratio is -0.25%.

In other J Sainsbury news, insider Simon Roberts sold 131,687 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 247 ($3.23), for a total value of £325,266.89 ($424,963.27).

J Sainsbury Company Profile (LON:SBRY)

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services. The company operates various store formats, including convenience stores and supermarkets.

