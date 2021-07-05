JCDecaux SA (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Short Interest Update

JCDecaux SA (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,400 shares, a drop of 20.5% from the May 31st total of 133,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 532.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS JCDXF remained flat at $$27.75 during midday trading on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.91. JCDecaux has a 52 week low of $15.30 and a 52 week high of $29.95.

JCDXF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of JCDecaux from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of JCDecaux from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

JCDecaux SA engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

