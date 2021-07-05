Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Carlisle Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now expects that the conglomerate will earn $2.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.51. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Carlisle Companies’ Q3 2021 earnings at $2.72 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.97 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.50 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.07 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.54 EPS.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.78. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $970.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Carlisle Companies’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CSL. Longbow Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Monday, June 28th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Carlisle Companies from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Northcoast Research upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $199.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.71.

CSL opened at $191.47 on Monday. Carlisle Companies has a 52-week low of $111.79 and a 52-week high of $197.21. The stock has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 33.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.23%.

In related news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 12,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.13, for a total transaction of $2,436,208.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,896,817.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 193,656 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,872,000 after buying an additional 29,380 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 781.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 45,606 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,506,000 after buying an additional 40,434 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 77,123 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,693,000 after buying an additional 8,750 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 91,932 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,130,000 after buying an additional 8,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 123.2% during the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 5,960 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 3,290 shares in the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

