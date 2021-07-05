Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) a €73.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Baader Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Nord/LB set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €60.92 ($71.67).

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at €55.20 ($64.94) on Thursday. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €31.36 ($36.89) and a 52-week high of €60.86 ($71.60). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €56.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.44.

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Austria, Finland, Netherlands, Spain, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

