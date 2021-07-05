Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Shares Sold by AGF Investments LLC

AGF Investments LLC decreased its position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,505 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JEF. Duality Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 91.0% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 74,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 35,623 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $45,640,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 18.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 291,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,807,000 after acquiring an additional 44,450 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 147,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after acquiring an additional 45,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 19.4% in the first quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 924,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,819,000 after acquiring an additional 150,018 shares in the last quarter. 68.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

NYSE JEF opened at $33.70 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.10. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.87 and a twelve month high of $34.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last released its earnings results on Sunday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 19.62%. Sell-side analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. This is an increase from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.19%.

In other news, Director Stuart Harry Reese sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $315,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,224,302.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.

Further Reading: Return On Assets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF).

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.