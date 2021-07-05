Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Arch Resources, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:ARCH)

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Arch Resources in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of $4.46 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.68. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Arch Resources’ FY2023 earnings at $9.57 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.33 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.75 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arch Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.33.

ARCH opened at $58.75 on Monday. Arch Resources has a one year low of $26.97 and a one year high of $61.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.60. The company has a market cap of $898.52 million, a P/E ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.06.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The energy company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.17). Arch Resources had a negative return on equity of 31.18% and a negative net margin of 22.91%. The firm had revenue of $357.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.64) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARCH. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Arch Resources by 8.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,045 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Arch Resources by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 144,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,990,000 after purchasing an additional 54,500 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Arch Resources by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 149,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Arch Resources by 88.7% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 272,853 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,351,000 after buying an additional 128,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in Arch Resources by 239.1% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 24,868 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 17,535 shares during the last quarter.

Arch Resources Company Profile

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,253 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,437 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 403 acres of coal land in Montana; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

