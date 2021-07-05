John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) Short Interest Update

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 140,100 shares, a decline of 15.6% from the May 31st total of 165,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

HPS stock opened at $19.14 on Monday. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a 52 week low of $15.52 and a 52 week high of $19.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.91.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.90%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III during the 4th quarter worth about $11,177,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 498,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,073,000 after purchasing an additional 79,902 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 264,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,807,000 after purchasing an additional 65,917 shares in the last quarter. Change Path LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,034,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 424.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 58,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 47,709 shares in the last quarter.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Company Profile

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

