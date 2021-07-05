John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) Short Interest Update

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 140,100 shares, a decline of 15.6% from the May 31st total of 165,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.
HPS stock opened at $19.14 on Monday. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a 52 week low of $15.52 and a 52 week high of $19.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.91.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.90%.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Company Profile
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
