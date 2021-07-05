Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 125 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,736,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,890,678,000 after purchasing an additional 271,363 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Linde during the 4th quarter valued at $2,719,979,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Linde by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,165,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,847,859,000 after acquiring an additional 39,249 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,234,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,300,479,000 after acquiring an additional 159,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AKO Capital LLP grew its stake in shares of Linde by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 4,221,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,183,970,000 after acquiring an additional 532,641 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIN stock opened at $291.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $151.72 billion, a PE ratio of 53.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $293.44. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $214.14 and a 1 year high of $305.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 10.48%. As a group, analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.52%.

LIN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Vertical Research raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays increased their price target on Linde from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Linde in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Linde from $309.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.12.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

