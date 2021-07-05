Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Makes New Investment in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,800 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Maximus in the 1st quarter valued at $86,315,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Maximus in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,330,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 8.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,178,490 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $728,213,000 after purchasing an additional 608,298 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Maximus by 722.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 269,107 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $23,961,000 after buying an additional 236,376 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Maximus by 4.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,940,624 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $350,874,000 after buying an additional 160,993 shares in the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MMS shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Maximus from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James lowered shares of Maximus from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

MMS stock opened at $87.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 0.81. Maximus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.30 and a twelve month high of $96.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $959.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.71 million. Maximus had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.04%.

In related news, Director Raymond B. Ruddy sold 10,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.48, for a total transaction of $931,266.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 128,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,752,161.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total value of $1,120,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,000 shares of company stock worth $5,301,200. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Maximus

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

