Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 14,110 Shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,294 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,110 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $2,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in First Hawaiian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,836,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in First Hawaiian by 7.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,496,990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $478,893,000 after buying an additional 1,165,589 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First Hawaiian in the fourth quarter valued at $628,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Hawaiian during the fourth quarter valued at $9,475,000. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Hawaiian by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,088,830 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,801,000 after acquiring an additional 204,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FHB opened at $29.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.15 and a 52-week high of $30.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.32.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 27.25%. The company had revenue of $129.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. First Hawaiian’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.72%.

FHB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded First Hawaiian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.10.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

