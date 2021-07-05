Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 1,840 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,840 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $2,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

Shares of IYH stock opened at $277.45 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $267.14. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a one year low of $215.60 and a one year high of $277.82.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

Featured Article: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.